Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Looks Hotter Than Ever In Sexy Off-The-Shoulder Top On Instagram

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins wore a skimpy off-the-shoulder top in her latest Instagram photo, which was posted to her feed today.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa rocked the white shirt, which tied at the top and flaunted the bikini model’s abundant cleavage, as well as her toned arms and tiny waist.

The shirt boasted a corset-like midsection with metal clasps down the front. She tucked the top into a pair of dark denim jeans, which put her curvy hips and lean legs on display.

Alexa accessorized the look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She wore her golden locks parted down the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and were brushed over her shoulders.

The Florida-based model sported a full face of makeup for the shot, which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the shot, a kitchen, as well as two fluffy blankets, can be seen.

In the caption, the model told her followers that the off-the-shoulder look is her very favorite.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s more than 667,000 followers fell in love with the post. They made quick work of clicking the like button over 2,0000 times while leaving more than 60 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“You look always very cute, smart and beautiful, sexy and nice,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section of the snap.

“Gorgeous picture and you look so very beautiful. Beautiful lady. Happy New Year,” another admirer wrote.

Loading...

“Those jeans and that top – really looks hot on you, dear!!” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous with any kind of top. With love,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa delighted her fans just a few hours before her racy white top snapshot when she posed in a skimpy red shirt. The garment left very little to the imagination as it included a revealing cut-out above her midsection, which showed off her bare chest, flat tummy, and impressive abdominal muscles underneath.

That photo was also a hit among her fans, and quickly began to gain traction. It has earned more than 8,000 likes and over 180 comments for Alexa Collins to date.