A 12-Year-Old Texas Boy Wrestled A Knife From An Assailant, Likely Saved His Great-Grandparents’ Lives

'At least I was there to stop it,' the boy said.

As 12-year-old Texas boy is being hailed a hero for saving his great-grandparents from a knife-wielding assailant by wrestling the weapon away from him, KOLO-TV reports.

Sacha Johnson was in a car with his great-grandparents, aged 76 and 92, and his half brother, 20-year-old Lucian Johnston, on Sunday, when an argument reportedly broke out between Lucian and the elderly couple.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Lucian became enraged when he was told that he could no longer live with the couple due to concerns about his recent behavior. His caretakers were purportedly driving him to a friend’s house where he was to stay until he could get a mental health evaluation, says Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Klafka. The young man, who was sitting in the back seat, allegedly produced a pocketknife and began stabbing both great-grandparents about the head and neck.

Sacha, who was also in the back seat, knew he had to act.

“I grabbed him from behind the shirt. I pulled him backwards, trying to get him away from Grandma. I did grab the knife. I held that to his neck also,” he said.

The alleged assailant fought back, however, injuring the lad in the process.

“He bent back my finger, which is still sore. He head-butted me, which I have a loose tooth from that, but I do not really care,” the boy said.

Lucian allegedly gave up and jumped out of the car and ran off. Sacha, for his part, threw the knife out the window and locked the car door.

Police later caught up to the older brother and arrested him. It remains unclear, as of this writing, how or when he was apprehended. He’s been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and various weapons charges, and reportedly his bond has been set at $240,000.

20 yo Lucian Johnston walks out of Harris County Court in shackles this morning. His bond was raised to $240,000 for aggravated assault of his great grandparents and weapons charges. Prosecutors say he stabbed them during an argument.

As for the great-grandparents, they were both treated for minor wounds at an area hospital, both receiving stitches and staples.

The great-grandfather, whose name has not been released, says via NBC News that he likely would have been killed had Sacha not intervened.

This is not the first time that a young child has fought off an armed assailant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this year a 10-year-old British girl and her father were at a grocery store when an assailant, armed with a knife, began demanding money from the cashier. While the father threw fruit drinks at the man, the girl threw a loaf of bread at him. In the confusion, the man ran from the store empty-handed.