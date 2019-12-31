Cosplay Model Meg Turney Goes Topless In Vintage-Inspired Photoshoot

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On December 31, cosplay model Meg Turney celebrated the last day of 2019 by sharing yet another sizzling snap with her 733,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative photo, taken by Meg’s long time collaborator Wes Ellis, was seemingly inspired by the 1970s. The expert cosplayer posed in what appeared to be a living room decorated with retro wallpaper. She stood with her shoulders back and averted her gaze away from the camera, as she played with a strand of her hair.

The Twitch streamer opted to go topless for the photoshoot, wearing only an olive green tie, a pair of oversized, aviator glasses, and a sparkling ring on her middle finger. The photo, however, has been censored to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines. A yellow banner reading “2020 is gonna be fun” was edited in to cover the model’s chest. Regardless, fans were able to get a full view of Meg’s incredible cleavage and her toned midsection.

For the photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks in a half-up beehive hairstyle and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, cool toned eye shadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the digital influencer revealed that she will be releasing a book with Wes Ellis in 2020. She clarified in the comments section that her upcoming project does not currently have a release date.

“No date yet — we’re taking our time to get the layout, materials, everything just right. You only get to flash your t*tties for the first time once lol,” explained the 32-year-old, in response to a curious fan.

Meg’s dedicated followers were quick to share their excitement for the publication of her NSFW book.

“Omg I’m so looking forward to this collab! It’s gonna be absolute fire!!” wrote one follower, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“So excited for you — this is a killer next step!” added a different commenter.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

Loading...

“Beauty in its truest form,” gushed a fan.

“Golly you are pretty!!” chimed in another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Meg has flaunted her incredible figure on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a particularly cheeky photo, in which she showed off her perky derriere in a strappy, black lingerie set. That post has been liked over 85,000 times since it was shared.