Cindy Prado Rocks Sheer Dress & Sexy Two-Piece Ensemble In Multi-Photo Update

Model Cindy Prado took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a massive photo dump on New Year’s Eve. The beauty uploaded not one, but 10 photos of her looking smoking hot.

The stunner said that the compilation of photos was from a recent New Year’s Eve photo shoot. During the shoot, she wore six different glamorous outfits — all of which showed off her incredible figure. Two of the dresses were made from sheer fabric.

One picture showed off her fit physique in a bodysuit under the sheer fabric of a dress. A different snap showed her from behind as she gave the camera a sultry shot. Another pic showed her from the front as she held a sparkler in her hand.

The second sheer dress she put on was even sexier, as it was a two-piece ensemble that featured a bandeau-style top with a sheer skirt that had visible, matching panty. One picture showed Cindy from a side angle in the dress as she enjoyed a glass of champagne. The other showed her from the front with a huge smile on her face.

Cindy also shared snaps of herself in a strapless white mini dress with a matching coat. The slinky number hugged her figure in all the right places as she appeared to be headed somewhere with a bottle of champagne in her hand.

In another photo, Cindy wore a polka-dotted white mini dress. The camera captured her from behind, giving her fans a nice view of her derrière as she looked back at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The stunner also modeled a festive, silver mini dress that had fringe along the bottom. She struck a pose in the dress, which highlighted her hourglass shape. She paired the dress with a pair of silver dangle earrings to complete her glam look.

Cindy’s last outfit was a black pantsuit that featured thin shoulder straps and a sheer panel across the midsection. The beauty added some bling to the outfit with sparkly, silver dangle earrings, a bracelet and a silver necklace.

In the caption, Cindy wished her fans a happy New Year.

Some of where fans returned the sentiment, while others raved over how incredible she looked in the snaps.

“Wow you’re beyond gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow you leave me totally breathless….” said a second fan.

It’s not unusual for Cindy to leave her fans breathless. She recently wowed them when she wore a sexy, cranberry-colored dress.