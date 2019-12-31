‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Gets Naked In Sexy Bathtub Shot

Rachel Cook’s most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Cook has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops and lingerie, as well as nude shots from time to time. In the most recent image that was shared with her fans, the stunner looked very sexy in another revealing photo.

In the caption of the shot, Cook told her followers that she has been enjoying a much-needed break from social media since she’s been back home in Washington; she recommended that they do the same.

In the photo, the beauty did not specifically mention where she was but she struck a pose front and center in a bathtub with a few palm trees behind her. For the photo op, the beauty looked straight into the camera with a seductive expression on her face. The stunner went totally naked in the shot, but she was only photographed from the chest up, covering her NSFW parts with her arms.

Cook appeared to be wearing a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and light gloss. She completed the smoking hot, bath-chic look with a white towel on her head. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her 2.6 million fans.

So far, the post has garnered the beauty over 98,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let Cook know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. Many others applauded her for taking a break from social media. A few more had no words and commented on the post with emoji.

“Nice you deserve some time off, happy holidays!” one fan commented.

“Do what’s good for your health both mentally and physically. Hope you’ll come back stronger than ever!” another fan added, along with flame and heart emoji.

“Hey beautiful lady you take all the time u need! As much bs as u women face from all the trolls take what u want!!!!” one more commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cook stunned in another surprising photo. In that one, she showed off her freshly buzzed head. In the shot, she rocked a black hoodie. The post garnered over 92,000 likes.