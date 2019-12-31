Kim Kardashian Slams Story That Says She Gave Her Daughter A Bloody Shirt From JFK’s Assassination

Kim Kardashian says she never gave her daughter North West a bloody shirt worn by former President John F. Kennedy when he was assassinated. According to E! News, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had posted on social media about the gifts that she had given to her family for Christmas, but when Refinery29 claimed that one of those gifts was a shirt belonging to JFK, she stood up to make it known that it never happened.

Kim posted on her Instagram story that she gave her 6-year-old daughter two incredible gifts that belonged to Michael Jackson that she purchased through Julien’s Auction House. The first gift was a famous black velvet jacket covered in jewels, and the second was a fedora from his “Smooth Criminal” music video that still had some of the pop singers’ makeup on it. The two gifts came in at over $100,000. and Kim said that her daughter was a big fan of the singer.

But another recent story claimed that there was a third, more unusual gift that the 39-year-old gave to her daughter for Christmas. Refinery 29 published an article claiming that Kim and Kanye gave North a bloody shirt that Kennedy was wearing when he was killed in November, 1963.

A writer and producer at Buzzfeed posted a tweet of the fake Instagram post that was altered to look like Kim had posted it to her account, and resulting story, bringing the matter to Kim’s attention.

I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true???? pic.twitter.com/a1KYNc2Jx3 — Nina Mohan ???????? (@NinaLMohan) December 30, 2019

“Along with the Michael Jackson’s jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated,” the fake post caption read.

Kim wanted to be sure that the world didn’t believe that she would gift her child something like that.

“WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted,” she wrote on Twitter.

The site edited the story, which was critical of Kim’s decision to give her child something like that, to reflect the new information, but it’s now facing criticism from people on social media who say that it’s another example of poor fact-checking in the media.

“This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,” the website wrote.

It’s unclear whether the shirt in the image was the one worn by the president on the day he was killed.