Blake Shelton Ringing In New Year With Gwen Stefani & Carson Daly On NBC New Year’s Eve 2020 Special

The peacock network has a night of stars ready to entertain viewers as the new decade begins.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will ring in the New Year alongside some of the music industry’s biggest names on NBC’s New Years’ Eve 2020 special. The twosome will perform during the show, which will be hosted by The Voice host and Today Show anchor Carson Daly.

NBC will kick off 2020 with some of the hottest acts on the charts for an evening of holiday fun, featuring performances from superstar performers X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake, Gwen, and The Struts.

Carson Daly will return to host live from Times Square alongside Julianne and the two will be joined by Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a correspondent during the biggest street party of the year in The Big Apple.

For many years prior to his work on NBC, Carson hosted the annual MTV New Years’ Eve special, held high atop Times Square in the MTV studios, where many of the decade’s biggest music acts including Green Day, 98 Degrees and Aaliyah took to the stage.

Between his time at working at MTV and NBC, this is Carson Daly‘s 21st year ringing in the New Year at the crossroads of the world.

Keith Urban will join the telecast live from the “Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville” event. This exciting annual event, that is held in Tennessee, will take place near the State Capitol at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The evening will finish off with a Music Note Drop and fireworks to ring in the new year.

“There’s nothing quite like spending the night with friends and family and enjoying great music to bring in the new year,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs, NBC Entertainment in a statement shared to Niagra Frontier Publications. “And, no doubt, we have an incredible lineup of world-class musicians to keep the party going strong.”

Prior to this fun night of music and celebration, NBC will also air A Toast to 2019! which will air from 8-10 p.m. and will be hosted by Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The special will highlight the year’s biggest pop culture moments and trends. Celebrities including Kristen Bell, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Lester Holt, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Natalie Morales, Patton Oswalt, Al Roker, Ashley Tisdale, and Johnny Weir will be giving their opinions on some of the biggest news stories and trends of the past year.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 will air Tuesday, December 31 from 10-11 p.m. on the peacock network. The show will break for local news and will return for the final countdown towards 2020 from 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST.