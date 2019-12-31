Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Tight Animal-Print Leggings & Crop Top

Dolly Castro‘s most recent Instagram share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the fitness model on social media know, Castro is one of the most popular influencers on the platform, and each photo and video that she shares on her page earns her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in a sexy, workout-inspired look.

In the shot, the beauty tagged herself in Laguna Beach, California. She struck a pose front and center, smiling big and looking straight into the camera. For the look, she showed off her fit physique in a pair of tight, animal-print leggings that fit her like a glove and hugged all of her womanly curves. She paired the bottoms with a graphic crop top that read “Legion of Boom.”

The beauty accessorized the ensemble with a pair of small silver earrings and a ring on her finger, while she held a jar of protein powder in one of her hands. Even though she was rocking some workout gear, the beauty still styled her hair, wearing it down and curled. She also wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the image, the model told fans that she has been doing light exercises because she just got a breast reduction. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 20,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more wished her a happy new year while some others had no words and opted to comment on the shot by using emoji.

“Those leggings and you look beautiful!” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” a second follower added, along with a red heart emoji.

“So incredibly beautiful as always! Love your pants!” one more chimed in with a few flame emoji.

