Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Responds To Post About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Viewers Not Wanting To Like Him

Randall Emmett filmed Season 8 earlier this year.

Lala Kent’s fiance, Randall Emmett, joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during Season 8 after being kept off camera ever since the two of them began dating in early 2016. However, when it comes to his upcoming debut, he isn’t taking things too seriously.

After seeing a funny meme written by someone who suggested that they didn’t want to like him and feared they would after officially meeting him on the Bravo series, Emmett reacted to the Instagram post by laughing out loud.

“I am afraid that I am going to find [Randall], Lala’s [man], strangely likable and I don’t have time for the amount of therapy it’s going to take to unpack that,” the meme, which was shared by Oh No Bravo on December 30, read.

“So kind lol,” Emmett replied.

Since Emmett and his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, didn’t divorce until late 2017, his relationship with Kent was kept off camera for years, and during the early months of their relationship, his name wasn’t revealed. Then, after his marriage to Childers came to an official end, Emmett and Kent went public at a New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2017. Several months later, during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple became engaged.

Kent and Emmett may not have featured their relationship on Vanderpump Rules quite yet. However, ever since they went public in late 2017, they have been sharing regular photos and videos of one another on their Instagram pages. They’ve even showcased the special moments they’ve shared with the two daughters Emmett shares with Childers, London and Rylee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett opened up about Emmett’s addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at Lisa Vanderpump’s 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Hollywood, California.

“I had to do a lot of begging!” Kent admitted.

“Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged, and then we got to a point where we decided, she said, ‘Look please, it’ll be a nice thing to show who we really are.’ And … Lala gets her way. There you go,” Emmett explained.

According to Kent, she wanted Emmett to join the Vanderpump Rules cast so that viewers can see how they truly are as a couple, rather than how they assume they are based upon how they appear online and at events.

In addition to Emmett, Charlie Burnett, Brett Caprioni, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and Danica Dow have been added to the cast.