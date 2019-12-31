Like many other retailers, Walmart is rolling out its end-of-year clearance.

Walmart is rolling out its New Year’s Day deals, just like most businesses do this time of year in order to clear out their inventory and make room for next year’s hot goodies.

Here are some of the best New Year’s Day deals from Walmart.

Christmas Decorations

Sure, it’s 350-some-odd days until Christmas 2020, but savvy shoppers know that this is the most wonderful time of the year to snag great deals on Christmas. Sure, you’ll have to stuff your goods into storage for the better part of a year before you can enjoy them, but if you’re willing to think outside the box (in a manner of speaking), you can snag a fantastic deal on a new Christmas tree for next year.

For example, a pre-lit tree with 550 lights can be yours at a 50 percent savings (it normally retails for $426.99 but can be yours for $213.99).

Other Christmas swag on clearance includes LED light strands, normally $41.99, for as little as $18.99. More traditional strands of incandescent lights, which normally retail for $16.82, are on sale for $4.21.

Food Assortments

Everybody has that one hard-to-buy-for relative who winds up getting a gift basket of assorted foodstuffs. And like the Christmas decorations mentioned above, Walmart is offering deals on its prearranged food assortments.

Such assortments are kind of a joke when it comes to gift-giving, but joking aside, cheese is delicious, and so is summer sausage.

To that end, buy yourself a Hickory Farms assortment, which normally retails for $14.98, for $9.98. Similarly, coffee lovers can get Dunkin’ Donuts pumpkin spice-flavored coffee for about half off ($3.78 vs. $6.98).

Sporting Goods & Games

Perhaps you wanted to purchase a basketball hoop so your young children could bounce the ball around in the driveway and get some trick shots in, or maybe even play a game of H-O-R-S-E, but you were turned off by the price. Now is your chance to get a backyard basketball hoop, with adjustable height, at about half off ($57.99 vs. $121.99).

Similarly, if it’s not too cold where you live, now is as good a time as any to get some exercise (perhaps losing weight is one of your New Year’s resolutions) and set up a backyard volleyball kit, at about 40 percent off ($45 vs. $74.99).

Beauty Products

Finally, it seems that Walmart is holding a veritable fire sale on certain beauty and makeup products. Some lipstick colors, for example, are offered at as little as $1.33. Similarly, some varieties of lip gloss are going for as little as $1.78.