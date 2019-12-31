Ana Cheri Promotes Fitness Program, Shows Off Abs In Bikini Photo Dump

Famous Instagram face Ana Cheri grabbed the attention of thousands of fans on Tuesday when she promoted her 2020 fitness program with several bikini photos. In a new post on her Instagram feed, Ana showed off some of her best summer looks to encourage fans to join her in toning their abs in the new year.

The photos showed Ana in a ton of different summer getaway spots, as well as a mirror selfie from home. In her first image, Ana sat on her knees on a wooden outdoor couch covered with blue pillows. Behind her, a white house could be seen. Ana looked amazing in an ultra-tiny, white two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

Ana’s triangle-shaped bikini top covered only what was necessary, leaving her ample cleavage exposed at the center of her chest. Her top was held together only by a few clear elastic strings around her neck.

The fitness junkie’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and an even tinier, white thong. Again, the fabric covered just enough skin to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. The thong’s elastic strings sat high up on Ana’s hips to emphasize her curvy legs and backside.

Ana accessorized the look with a dainty, silver necklace and silver bangles on her wrists. She rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and a glossy pink color on her full lips. Ana’s long, brown hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

Ana curved her body slightly to show off her hourglass figure as she pursed her lips at the camera.

Other photos in the collection showed Ana wearing a high-waisted, white two-piece, a tiny yellow bikini, a red thong look, and a leopard-print bikini. She also shared a mirror selfie in which she rocked a see-through, ribbed bralette, as well as a photo of herself sitting on a stationary bike in black workout clothes.

In the caption, Ana told fans that she had been bulking during the end of 2019, but she’s ready to get back to flat abs. The Cheri Fit founder encouraged fans to join her six-week workout challenge.

Loading...

The post garnered more than 90,000 likes in just one hour, as well as nearly 900 comments. Many fans left praise for Ana’s flawless physique and wished her a happy new year.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” one fan said.

“Hope you have a safe and happy new year beautiful!” another user added.

As fans know, much of Ana’s account is dedicated to fitness. She often shares images of herself rocking workout gear, such as one post last week when she rocked a pink matching set.