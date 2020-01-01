Carson Daly’s Wife Siri Pinter Shares 2019 Retrospective Of ‘Baby Bumps And Family And Friends’

As the end of the year rolls around, people often get reflective and take a look back at the year that was. Carson Daly’s wife, Siri Pinter, is not immune to such instincts and took to Instagram to share a quick review of her family’s 2019, in pictures.

Pinter took to the social media platform Monday to share her Top 9, a collage of the nine most popular posts of the year. The enneaptych featured her September 20 post — the announcement that she and Daly are expecting their fourth child — in the top left corner. The image shows Pinter’s pregnant belly at a downward angle, with each of the couple’s three children having placed his or her hand on their mother’s stomach.

“As a fan of even numbers, I’m thrilled to share with you that @carsondaly and I are expecting Baby #4!” she captioned the original post, in part.

To the right of the happy news, Pinter included a Halloween pic of her and Daly dressed as characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen from the uber-popular Game of Thrones television series. She completed her look as the Mother of Dragons as she perched a toy figure of Toothless, from the animated How to Train Your Dragon film franchise, on her left shoulder. Visibly pregnant, and over a month after telling the world they were expecting, Pinter joked that her Halloween pic was also a gender reveal and that the couple’s next child will be a dragon.

In the top right sector fans can see a pic of Daly and Pinter dressed to the nines before the 2019 Emmy Awards. Daly, host of The Voice, is also a producer of the reality competition and thus a part of the show’s nomination for Outstanding Competition Program.

“Always proud to stand by his side, in a fancy gown or my usual grey sweats,” Pinter said in the caption.

The left-middle segment of the photo montage shows a throwback picture of the couple and their eldest child, son Jackson, on Halloween from an unknown year. For the image she shared on October 25, Pinter and Daly are dressed as ketchup and mustard bottles, respectively, with little Jackson in Daly’s arms, apparently dressed as a hot dog.

Dead center, Pinter’s followers can see a pic of her with friends Jenna Bush Hager and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. Each member of the trio is sporting a matching T-shirt with the slogan “Upstate Of Mind” emblazoned across the front.

The middle-right pic showed Daly and Pinter’s daughters, Etta and London, playing hooky on January 30. But before the parenting police hit the scene, it was for a good cause: The Daly girls were watching their aunt, Quinn Daly, making chicken pot pie on Today!

The bottom-left panel shared a cheeky quote about female empowerment and a love of carbs, one Pinter originally posted on September 12.

“Today I saw two girls holding their friend’s hair back cause it was windy and she was trying to eat a donut. Love seeing women support women,” the quote read.

In the bottom center pic, Pinter shared a quick pic of Jackson and Carson Daly on the set of Today on April 25, for a segment called “The Daly Click.” She noted that it was “Take your (way cooler than his parents) son to work day!”

The final pic of the montage shows a Throwback Thursday image of what appears to be an old Polaroid picture of Daly and Pinter, something she shared on Valentine’s Day. In the caption, Pinter revealed that it was taken during one of the first times Daly went over to her apartment in Los Angeles, and while she didn’t make much of it, her sister “knew that it WAS a big deal” and took the snapshot, one she’s now able to share with the couple’s adoring fans.