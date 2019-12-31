Jojo Babie Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging, Figure-Hugging Dress

The social media influencer stunned in her latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday, December 31, Jojo Babie celebrated New Year’s Eve by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo shows the Instagram model posing on an open street at night. She stood, seemingly illuminated by streetlamp light, with her shoulders back and her hip jutted out. Jojo played with a strand of her hair and held onto a long-stemmed red rose as she gazed seductively into the camera, parting her full lips.

The 31-year-old flaunted her incredible curves in a figure-hugging, blue suede dress from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The beauty’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of peep-toe nude heels that accentuated her toned legs. Jojo kept the look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick. Her trendy, white-tipped French manicure gave her look additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media star asked her followers if they were prepared for the upcoming year. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

Fans were quick to answer Jojo’s question regarding the upcoming year in the comments section.

“Yes @jojo_babie new decade new changes. Let’s celebrate 2020 together beautiful,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You’re just as gorgeous as a red rose,” gushed a fan.

“[Yes], always beautiful and always hot congratulations for your unique beauty @jojobabie love you,” added a different devotee.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to a majority of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has racked up over 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Jojo has shown off her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of the digital influencer’s Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture in which she wore an extremely cropped long-sleeved top and a pair of black, high-cut underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.