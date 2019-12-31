Ashley Alexiss Rocks Revealing Black Top & Tight Jeans In Hot New Instagram Shot

Ashley Alexiss is stunning in yet another beautiful social media share. As those who follow the curvy model on Instagram know, Ashley loves to show off her amazing figure in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in a casual but sexy ensemble.

In the photo, the model did not specifically reveal to fans where she was, but she struck a pose front and center in front of a light pink backdrop. The beauty tagged Spencers in the caption of the shot and appeared to be wearing a piece from their store. In the photo itself, the model was all smiles, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The blond bombshell put her amazing figure on display in the image while clad in a sexy and lacy black top that fit her like a glove and hugged all of her beautiful curves. The top featured a criss-cross neckline that exposed her black bra underneath as well as some sheer, lace detailing on her tummy. Ashley paired the top with some skintight jeans and a matching black belt. In the caption of the photo, she told fans that maybe her purpose is bigger than she is.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 25,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. While some of the model’s fans commented on the post to let Ashley know that she looks gorgeous, countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others simply reacted to the photo with flame and heart emoji.

“You’re amazing!!! Such an inspiration and beautiful soul!” one fan gushed.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” a second follower added.

“This is exactly why I’m 37, and still in school…..because I have NO IDEA what my purpose is…..I just know I have a burning feeling it’s so much more than the current situation!!!!” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ashley stunned in another sexy outfit, that time a set of Christmas pajamas. In the photo, the model paired a patterned, knit top with some seriously short shorts, and it comes as no surprise that the post garnered more than 28,000 likes and well over 300 comments.