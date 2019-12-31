‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Was The Answer To A Question On ‘Jeopardy’

Lisa Rinna was thrilled to hear she made it onto the show.

Lisa Rinna has officially made it big.

After a lengthy career as an actress and reality star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna took to her Instagram page where she posted a photo of a television that was displaying a trivia question shared on a recent episode of Jeopardy.

“This Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is Mrs. Harry Hamlin,” the message read.

The post had initially been shared by a fan of Rinna’s, who made it a point to tag her in the post as she said that the message about Rinna and her marriage to Hamlin was her “kind of Jeopardy” question.

“Omg,” Rinna said in response to the post.

Rinna and Hamlin have been married since 1997 and share two daughters together, Delilah and Amelia. So, when it comes to their notoriety as a couple, many believe them to be one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood.

Throughout the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna and Hamlin’s family dynamic with their two daughters has been featured on a number of episodes of the show. For viewers, watching Rinna and Hamlin interact as their children grow into stunning women has been a great draw.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills await the upcoming premiere of Season 10, Rinna has been making headlines due to her ongoing feud with Denise Richards, who she called out weeks ago for failing to attend the reunion taping at Dorit Kemsley’s home in Encino, California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider recently spoke to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that Richards had enough of Rinna’s supposedly passive-aggressive behavior and constant pot-stirring.

“Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera, which is what Rinna has wanted,” the insider explained.

While it is hard to say what it was that caused tension between Rinna and Richards, Richards is reportedly hoping to confront Rinna and expose her allegedly reckless behavior.

“Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on,” the source added.

Rinna, Richards, and their co-stars, including newbies Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, began filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 over the summer, just over two months after former cast member Lisa Vanderpump announced she would not be seen on the new episodes.