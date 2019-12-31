WWE News: Two Female Superstars Sound Off On Controversial ‘Monday Night Raw’ Angle

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lana and Bobby Lashley’s storyline wedding ceremony was interrupted by a few unexpected faces, including Liv Morgan, who returned to television after a months-long absence and claimed that she and the “Ravishing Russian” used to be lovers. This unexpected twist to the ongoing angle drew its fair share of criticism, and as a new report suggests, two other women on the WWE roster might be among those who did not appreciate the direction the storyline has taken.

According to WrestlingNews.co, both members of the tag team Fire and Desire — Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville — took to Twitter shortly after this week’s Raw to register their thoughts about Morgan’s introduction into Lana and Lashley’s “love triangle” storyline, which has also prominently featured Lana’s real-life husband, Rusev. Deville, who is openly gay, said that her “mind [was] blown” by the addition of a lesbian element to the divisive angle, while Rose followed up a few minutes later, remarking that she had “no words” for what just happened.

While it’s possible that Deville and Rose were actually impressed by Morgan’s revelation on Monday Night Raw, WrestlingNews.co speculated that the two women might have been more critical of what took place, given how it was reported in the summer that they were going to enter a lesbian-themed storyline, only for these apparent plans to change. Separately, Wrestling Inc. noted that the ninth season of Total Divas documented the Friday Night SmackDown tag team’s attempts to pitch the angle to WWE’s creative team.

With WWE seemingly abandoning its plans to portray Rose and Deville as on-screen lovers, both publications wrote that the company looks to be hinting at a potential breakup of the duo’s partnership. This was originally slated to take place early this year but appears to be the plan once again heading into 2020, given their disagreements over Rose’s budding friendship with her unlikely admirer, Heavy Machinery member Otis.

At the moment, it’s still too early to say whether WWE will still place Rose and/or Deville in an LGBTQ-centric storyline, or how Morgan will be portrayed following her claim that Lana is the love of her life. But as pointed out by Wrestling Inc., such angles have yielded mixed reactions in the past, including one in the early 2000s, where the tag team of Billy Gunn and Chuck Palumbo admitted during their wedding ceremony that the event — and their supposed homosexuality — was part of a publicity stunt.