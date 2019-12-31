Alex Pettyfer Proposed To German Model Toni Garrn

Alex Pettyfer took to his Instagram account to announce his engagement to 27-year-old model Toni Garrn.

In the latest update, the actor was seen kissing his fiancée. The model also flashed her ring for everyone to see.

The former Victoria’s Secret model reposted the clip to her social media page. She revealed in her caption that Alex surprised her by asking her to be his wife on Christmas Eve. She also revealed that the actor has changed her life since the day they met and showed her the meaning of love. She ended by stating that she cannot wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

The latest reveal was flocked by the actor’s followers with more than 300,000 views and more than 1,000 comments — a number that continues to grow by the minute. Fans went to the comments section of the post and sent their warm wishes to the newly engaged couple, while other admirers dropped heart emoji.

“Best news! I’m so happy for you!” a follower commented.

“Congratulations!!! What an amazing way to start the year!” a fan wrote.

“I love you!!!!!!! So, you’re in love and you’re getting married!!!!!!!! Oh my god, I’m so happy!!!!!!! I’m so happy!!!! I love you!!!!” a third Instagram user added.

Some of the Beastly actor’s admirers were not so keen on the news, as they felt they just lost their chance with the actor.

“I don’t understand Alex… what about me??!” an admirer wrote.

The model also shared a photo of her and Alex on her Instagram stories, where she revealed that she still cannot believe the recent happening and that she cannot wait to be Alex’s wife in 2020. Alex reposted the photo to his Instagram stories.

According to People, the happy couple first dated in February and attended Elton John’s Oscars party as their first public appearance as a couple.

It was also reported that this is the third time that Alex has been engaged. He was previously involved with Riley Keough and Marloes Horst. Toni, on the other hand, previously dated Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013. According to ET, while dating the Titanic actor, the model revealed that she wanted a family and that she wanted four kids but things didn’t work out for the couple.

Things are looking great for Alex and Toni in the coming year, as the two are probably tying the knot in 2020. As to kids, only time will tell whether the couple will be expecting anytime soon.