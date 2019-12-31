Sara Sampaio Celebrates Last Day Of The Decade In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio celebrated the end of 2019 — and the end of the decade — with a new post on her Instagram feed. In a series of photos shared on Tuesday morning, the model soaked up the sun in a tiny blue two-piece, which her fans seemed to love.

The post included three close-up photos that showed Sara enjoying some time on a boat. The sun could be seen shining behind her on a beautiful day with minimal clouds. Sara looked as happy as ever as she lounged in a unique bikini that left little to the imagination.

Sara’s blue bikini top consisted of only two pieces of fabric that covered her chest. Still, a bit of cleavage and sideboob spilled out as the material was ruched through two thin strings that traveled around her back.

The model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching thong, which sat low on her waist. However, the sides came up high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and showing off her shapely thighs. From the side angle of the shots, a hint of Sara’s pert derriere was on display.

Sarah shielded her face from the sun with a giant tan floppy hat. She also wore a few accessories, including a gold pendant necklace, a small, gold bracelet, gold rings, and a black hair tie on her wrist.

Sara appeared to be makeup-free, though she hardly needed any with her natural beauty. The photo was likely taken just after a dip in the water, as Sara’s long, brown hair was soaking wet under the hat.

In the first image, Sara rested one hand beside her and the other on her bent knee. She extended one long pin out and looked to the side with a giant smile. In the next photo, Sara leaned back and arched her body slightly, showing off her curves as she smiled at the sky. Finally, the third photo showed Sara with one arm in the air as she closed her eyes and smiled.

The post garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 170 comments in just half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Sara’s followers wished her a happy new year in the comments section.

“Thanks for being part of my year Sara. You are amazing and I will never forget how much I love that Portuguese girl who inspires me everyday,” one fan said.

“Enjoy it, angel! And have the best night. Can’t wait to see all that’s coming your way this new year!!!” another user added.

Photos of Sara rocking her bikini looks have become a rare treat for her followers. In another stunning post from early December, the model rocked a zebra-print bikini, and her fans couldn’t get enough.