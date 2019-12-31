‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Is Sexy & Silly In Tiny Daisy Dukes & ‘Despicable Me’ Sweatshirt

Yanet Garcia is sizzling once again in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Garcia is one on the most popular influencers on the platform, and she’s become known as “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans. The brunette beauty regularly sizzles in a number of NSFW looks, and her most recent photo proves it.

In the sexy new snapshot, Garcia struck a pose in a television studio with a number of desks and TVs just behind her. She tagged herself at Univision in Miami and looked as happy as could be. The model appeared front and center in the shot, wearing a huge smile on her face. For her look, she wore her long locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Garcia looked casual but sexy in a pair of tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned and tanned legs for the camera. On top, the model got silly, wearing a yellow Despicable Me sweatshirt with a hood. The smokeshow completed her look with a pair of white, yellow, and purple sneakers and since the post went live on her page, her fans have given it a ton of attention.

So far, the shot has racked up over 191,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few others had no words and opted to comment on the shot using emoji. About half the comments were in English and the other half were in Spanish.

“Your legs & kicks,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“I like how you look very astonishing and make it so natural….Beautiful,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg your hair looks great,” a third fan raved.

“I have no clue what u say but you’re lovely,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in a pair of insanely tight white leggings that fit her like a glove. She paired the red-hot look with a matching bra that allowed her toned and tanned arms to be on full display in the gorgeous clip. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 119,000 likes.