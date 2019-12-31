Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Rocks Minuscule Floral Bikini On The Beach

Jasmine Tookes is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her feed to dazzle her 3.8 million followers with not one, but two eye-popping photos that were immediately met with praise. In the snaps, the 28-year-old was seen enjoying a beautiful day on a secluded beach. No geotag was provided to indicate exactly where she was in the photos — however, the model has shared a few posts to her Instagram stories throughout the last 24 hours locating her in Sydney, Australia.

Jasmine’s fans hardly seemed concerned about the lack of information, instead being captivated by the babe herself, who looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that did way more showing than covering up.

Jasmine sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The garment boasted a red floral design that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though the set’s risque design seemed to have already done the job.

The swimwear included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased Jasmine’s toned arms. It also flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to her audience thanks to its tiny cups and wide, plunging neckline, bringing some serious heat to her page.

On her lower half, the California cutie sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just as risque as her top, if not more. That number’s daring cut allowed Jasmine to show off her toned thighs and sculpted legs, while also teasing her fans with a glimpse of her curvaceous backside. Its double-string waistband featured small ring accents and sat high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and slender frame.

Jasmine kept things simple and accessorized with only a pair of hoop earrings that gave the outfit just the right amount of bling. She wore her dark tresses up in a high ponytail that fluttered in the wind all around her. The stunner also went makeup-free in the duo of snaps, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the sizzling new bikini snap on the model’s feed. It has earned over 98,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Jasmine’s eye-popping display.

“My lord you’re perfect,” one person wrote.

“Queen!! You look stunning,” said another.

“You’re such a hottie,” commented a third.

Jasmine is far from shy about flaunting her bikini body on social media. Earlier this month, she treated her fans to another look at her killer curves when she slipped into a sexy, leopard-print two-piece. This look was also well-received, earning over 80,000 likes.