Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Thigh In Cutout Dress With Waist-High Slit

Model Katelyn Runck gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest social media share. She uploaded a series of photos and a video to Instagram that showed her looking spectacular in a revealing cutout dress.

The beauty’s maxi dress was made of a slinky brown and gold fabric. The number was incredibly sexy as it featured an interesting cutout that went from one shoulder down to the opposite side of her her waist, exposing a good deal of her voluptuous chest. To add even more sex appeal, the dress had a side slit that went all the way up to her waist.

Katelyn’s update consisted of three photos, along with the video, that showed her in various poses in the dress. She was inside standing next to a leather love seat with a Christmas tree in the background.

One snap captured her entire body as she gazed outside a window. She posed with one hand on her hip and one leg through the slit, calling attention to her toned thigh.

Another picture showed her posing next to the love seat. She stood with one leg through the slit as she gave the camera a sultry look. The pose gave her fans a little peek at her lower abdomen as she stood with one hand on her hip.

The remaining photo showed Katelyn sitting on the love seat. She leaned on one hand and held her other hand in her hair. With her legs off to one side, she pouted for the camera.

In the short video clip, Katelyn struck several poses in dress. The camera moved around her, showing different angles while she flashed a flirty smile.

The brunette bombshell wore her hair up in a messy bun. Her makeup included dark brows, think lashes and a gloss on her lips. She donned a pair of strappy, silver glitter heels to complete her glam look.

Katelyn mentioned the new year in her caption, while also asking her fans if they preferred photos or videos. Many of her fans seemed too distracted to answer the question and simply raved over how good she looked in the dress.

“Wow, nice dress but gorgeous body,” one fan wrote.

“What a dress!! You look amazing!” gushed a second admirer.

“Now, that’s a head turner,” a third follower quipped.

It wouldn’t be surprising to know that Katelyn turned a few heads in the dress, like she does in so many of her revealing outfits.