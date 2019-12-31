Stassi Schroeder Teases View From Potential New Home, Fuels Rumors Claiming She And Beau Clark Bought A House

Stassi Schroeder first prompted rumors earlier this month.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark appear to be moving out of their West Hollywood apartment and into a new home in the hills of Los Angeles.

Although the Vanderpump Rules couple has yet to officially announce any such news, Schroeder teased her home inspections earlier this month. On her Instagram stories last night, she showed off a stunning view that seems to have been taken from their new place.

“So close to having this be our new view,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a clip showcasing the surrounding homes where she was stationed.

Meanwhile, on Clark’s Instagram page, he posted a video of himself cooking in a kitchen that didn’t appear to be the one he shares with Schroeder in West Hollywood. Instead, it seemed to be much bigger, which may have meant that it was taken in their potential new home.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, Schroeder sparked rumors regarding her possible home purchase in early December when she posted a photo taken of the Hollywood sign. At the time, she confirmed that it was “inspections day” before mentioning “escrow.” As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Schroeder, if she had truly purchased a new home, had done so in an area far away from her co-stars, most of whom bought homes in The Valley several months ago.

While it is not clear exactly where Schroeder and Clark may have bought a home, they seem to be in the Hollywood Hills area, judging by Schroeder initial post about potentially being in escrow.

At the start of the year, it was revealed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had purchased a home in The Valley before Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute followed suit with homes nearby. Then, as she continued to live at her rental home in Marina Del Ray, Scheana bought her first home in Palm Springs.

During an interview with People earlier this month, Sandoval and Madix joked about the cast’s recent relocations.

“We call it the ‘Great Valley Migration,'” Madix said as she and Sandoval agreed that living close to their cast mates has been “great.”

“We all have our own things going on, but we are also very, very, very involved in each other’s lives,” Sandoval added. “Obviously being on the show, as the seasons have gone on, we have evolved, and we are going from apartments to houses, but it is still the same dynamic.”