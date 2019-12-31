Ryan Seacrest Reveals Who Stole His Heart In 2019

Ryan Seacrest revealed who stole his heart in 2019 with a series of nine photos he shared with his followers on the social media site Instagram.

The host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest revealed that it was his only niece Flora that captured his heart. Most of the photos that made it to his top of the year were of her.

Five of the nine images were of Flora taken during her first year of life. Flora is the daughter of Ryan’s sister Meredith and her husband Jimmy, who welcomed their firstborn daughter on December 10, 2018.

The remaining images were a side-by-side comparison of Ryan 10 years ago in 2010 and today in 2019, a photo of him sharing a laugh with singer Selena Gomez, an image of Ryan standing alongside longtime pal and former American Idol contestant Adam Lambert, and a final pic of Ryan standing alongside his fellow Live host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos.

Top Nine is a way for Instagram users to show off their most liked images of the year. For Ryan, his was all about family and friends that have become family for the entertainment mogul.

Ryan remarked in the caption that he was “not surprised” the photos of Flora generated so much attention from his followers and admirers.

Fans appeared to agree with Ryan’s sentiments in the comments section of the sweet post.

“Ahh, those are all such nice pictures. You have great memories,” said one fan.

“Baby Flora Marie is adorable!!! Happy New Year to you and your family!!” remarked a second follower of the television personality on Instagram.

“That’s one beautiful Angel and a handsome uncle,” said a third follower of Ryan.

Ryan has been very vocal in his newfound passion for being an uncle for the first time. He has spoken about his experiences in the role on both Live with Kelly and Ryan and on his daily radio show.

He recently shared a sweet photo of himself and his beloved niece to Instagram in honor of her first birthday, where he is seen showing off the stunning infant during her birthday party. He also revealed to fans the sweet nickname he has been using for himself while he’s around her, ever since she was born.

The talk show host told fans in the caption of the upload that he calls himself “Uncle RyRy” when around his niece, who will likely also call him that sweet nickname as she grows older.