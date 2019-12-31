Sarah Hyland Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Beach Dance In Tiny, Strapless Bikini

Sarah Hyland and her fiance, Wells Adams, were spotted soaking up the sun in Cancun, Mexico over the weekend. During a fun-filled beach day on Sunday, the Modern Family star danced away on the sand while wearing an ultra-tiny two-piece. Unfortunately for Sarah, she ran into a bit of trouble when her top fell down and exposed more skin than she intended.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed Sarah and Wells hanging out by a wooden lounge chair covered with towels. A few beer cans could be seen on a table beside them.

Sarah looked stunning in a small, white, strapless, bandeau-style bikini that just barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out on top. Her rock-hard abs were on show and appeared to be slightly sunburned between the top and a pair of high-waisted black bottoms. The bottoms also featured high cuts, which revealed tan lines on her hips and put her long, lean legs fully on display.

Sarah finished off her beach look with a pair of silver, round-framed glasses, a few gold pendants around her neck, and gold rings. She rocked natural-looking makeup, including brownish-gold eyeshadow, pink blush, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Sarah’s long, brown hair fell in natural, messy waves down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her Bachelor alum fiance rocked a red-and-white patterned button-down shirt and brown board shorts.

Sarah was photographed teaching Wells the proper way to perform a pirouette, with both television stars holding their arms outward.

In another shot, the actress was captured with one leg in the air and her arms above her head. The swift movement caused her top to slide down too far, leaving her chest exposed for the cameras. Thankfully, Sarah didn’t appear to be too embarrassed, as she burst into hysterical laughter and tugged up her top.

Loading...

Other photos showed Sarah twirling in the sand, with some capturing the star from behind. The back of her suit hardly covered her pert derriere with its incredibly cheeky design. As Sarah turned, her hair flew in the wind and wrapped around her face.

Later, Sarah was seen sipping on a frozen pina colada while her husband-to-be splashed around in the ocean with a football. At one point, Sarah must have joined Wells in the water, as she was also photographed with her hair soaking wet.

Actresses Ashley Newbrough and Ciara Robinson joined the couple on the outing, as well as Ashley’s boyfriend, Matt Shively.

The Mexican getaway comes just days after Wells and Sarah spent Christmas together. Sarah documented their holiday moments with a few photos on Instagram. In one, the actress rocked a skintight black dress, which prompted Wells to leave a cheeky comment.