Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Slays On The Beach In A Tiny Black Two-Piece: ‘Hola’

Devin Brugman dropped in to say “hola” to her 1.3 million Instagram followers from Mexico this week with a sizzling new photo that brought some serious heat to her page.

The snap was shared on Monday and saw the bikini queen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in Tulum. The white sand, tall green palm trees, and cloudless blue sky made up the gorgeous scene in the photo, but that wasn’t all. Devin herself got fans talking by showing off her incredible figure in a sexy, black two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The brunette bombshell slayed in the itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination as she basked underneath the golden sunshine. A tag on the post indicated that the ensemble was from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with Aussie stunner Natasha Oakley. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Devin certainly did her brand some justice.

The set included a halter-style top that was barely enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets. Its plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and its minuscule, triangle-shaped cups flashed a glimpse of underboob as well. Devin’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

On her lower half, the beauty wore a pair of black bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her ensemble even more. The piece boasted a high-cut design that showcased Devin’s sculpted legs in their entirety and also highlighted her hourglass physique. Its thick waistband sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Devin accessorized with a stack of dainty pendant necklaces and wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses for some relief from the sun. Her dark tresses were worn down and appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the ocean before the moment was captured. She also seemed to be going makeup free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the sizzling new bikini snap on Devin’s feed. It has earned over 41,000 likes after 13 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Most amazing body ever,” one person wrote.

Another called Devin a “beautiful beach goddess.”

“Should be illegal to look this good,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time Devin has dazzled her followers with her stunning bikini looks. Just last week, the model celebrated her 29th birthday by showing off her famous figure in a tiny leopard-print two-piece. The swimwear proved popular as well, earning over 26,000 likes and more than 350 comments from fans.