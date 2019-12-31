Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Flaunts Perky Booty In Cheeky Bodysuit: ‘Peachy Keen’

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, Kindly Myers is something of a professional. On Tuesday, she updated her Instagram account with a photo that showed her flaunting her backside in a bodysuit.

The picture was all about the beauty’s figure, as there were no distractions while she stood against a black background. It captured the model from behind showing her body from the top of her thighs up.

Kindly wore a beige bodysuit that looked to be made of a thin, velvet-like fabric. The number was sleeveless, revealing her shapely shoulders and toned arms. With one arm at her waist, she gave her fans a side view of her assets as she turned and smiled for the camera.

There was no mistaking that the photo was all about Kindly’s posterior. Her outfit had a cheeky bottom, showing off her perky booty. As she turned toward the camera, she arched her back slightly — a pose that further accentuated her derrière and slender waist.

The bombshell wore her hair parted in the middle and straight down her back. Her makeup looked flawless and included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, and eyeliner. She wore a bit of blush on her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips.

In the caption, she referenced the peachy shot and also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Kindly’s followers loved seeing her cheeky photo, and many left behind fire and heart emoji. Some took a moment to compliment her on how she looked.

“Simply gorgeous Kindly,” one fan said.

“WoW. Beautiful and very peachy,” wrote a second follower.

Some fans wished the stunner a happy new year.

“Happy new year to the most beautiful young woman on Instagram,” a third admirer said.

“Sooo lovely and happy new year,” commented a fourth fan.

Kindly’s fans have a lot to look forward to if the upcoming year is anything like 2019. Over the past year, she has given them plenty of sizzling content that showed off her fabulous figure — like the sexy pair of Daisy Dukes in which she flaunted her posterior. But she doesn’t just show off her backside. She recently gave her fans an eyeful of her front when she wore a skimpy set of lingerie.

While Kindly’s page might not be everyone’s cup of tea, she seems to know exactly what her 1.8 million followers like to see — which is plenty of skin.