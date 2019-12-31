Michelle Williams Is Engaged & Expecting First Child With Broadway Director Thomas Kail

Actress Michelle Williams is engaged and expecting a baby with Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

In a report by People, the Tony Award-winning director has recently proposed to the Venom actress. The two are also expecting their first child together.

According to the publication, Michelle’s daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger, Matilda, who is currently 14, was allegedly responsible for the romance. The four-time Oscar nominee and the 42-year-old director were photographed together in London where she was filming her upcoming movie Venom 2.

In the same report, it was revealed that The Greatest Showman star was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington, London earlier this month.

It is not known when Michelle and Thomas first started dating, but the recently engaged couple met when they worked on the drama Fosse/Verdon, for which Michelle won an Emmy Award for lead actress.

The same report also indicated that Thomas is close friends with Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed his musical In the Heights on Broadway. He also directed Grease: Live, where he won an Emmy.

The Dawson’s Creek actress has revealed in a past interview with Vanity Fair in 2018 about finding love after Heath’s death in 2008. She stated that she “never gave up on love.”

She also revealed that she told her daughter Matilda that she and Heath were crazy for each other and that Heath loved her immensely, and that he thought she was talented, beautiful, and had pretty clothes.

In the past years since The Dark Knight star died, Michelle has maintained a private life. As many people were wondering how the actress was coping with the loss, she stated she does not want to talk about it. However, she also thought that maybe talking about the problem can help somebody with the same issue. Michelle thought that somebody going through the same feeling of loss and have struggled with grief can find the help they need.

The actress also shared a life tip on the same interview where she stated that anyone should not settle with anything that feels like a prison or any love that hurts. She believes that if a relationship does not feel like love at all, it probably is not.

It is also important to note that Michelle was previously married to musician Phil Elverum. It was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the ex-couple had split up close to the start of 2019. Michelle and Phil tied the knot in July of 2018.