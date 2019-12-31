‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ To Debut On Lifetime

Just one year after the shocking debut of the Lifetime TV limited series titled Surviving R. Kelly, which documented allegations against the singer, the channel will debut a second installment of the special, titled Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

In this second installment of the story of the disgraced R&B singer, who has been accused of both federal and state crimes including sexual assault and obstruction of justice, Lifetime TV will debut a three-night event. It will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including those from new survivors, supporters, psychologists, and cultural and legal experts.

The series’ official site reported that the latest installment will uncover new stories with revealing details, and it will explore why the voices of the girls who spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.

The original series, Surviving R. Kelly, which debuted in January 2019, was Emmy-nominated and won both a Critic’s Choice Award and MTV Award. It was seen by over 26.8 million people and sparked a heated debate between those fans that maintain the singer’s innocence and those who feel he is guilty of his crimes.

The series’ official site has the synopsis for two episodes that will premiere on January 2.

“It Hasn’t Stopped” will tell the story of how a gun threat wreaks havoc at the world premiere of the Lifetime TV limited series, Surviving R. Kelly.

“The Settlement Factory” will feature the story of Tiffany Hawkins, the first person to attempt to hold R. Kelly legally responsible for his actions, in which she breaks her silence and tells her story on camera after more than two decades.

Both episodes will debut on January 2.

Loading...

The network posted a series of videos to its official website where fans continued to hotly debate the topic of not only the singer’s guilt or innocence, but also their feelings regarding the women who claim they were abused by the disgraced R&B superstar.

“He’s already locked up!! What do you think part gonna do? Get him the electric chair or something?” said one frustrated fan of the singer.

“This is horrible. He deserves to be in prison. Why are people blaming the victims! This is why people don’t come forward. Stop blaming the victims! 40 women aren’t lying about this! If you’re not a part of the solution. You’re part of the problem. And the people who support him a part of the problem!” said a second Instagram user in the comments section where a clip from the second part of the series was previewed.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning begins January 2nd at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime TV.