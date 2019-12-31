Australian Model Olivia Mathers Teams Up With Sister Isabelle To Wish Fans ‘Happy NYE’ In Skimpy Black Bikinis

Olivia Mathers gave her 568,000 Instagram followers a special treat on the last day of 2019 when she shared an eye-popping duo of new photos that is earning recognition for more reasons than one.

The double Instagram update was shared on Tuesday, and saw the Australian model teaming up with her younger sister Isabelle to wish her fans a “radical start to the new decade.”

The social media sensations appeared to be enjoying a luxurious day at the pool when they posed for the set of snaps. Both ladies stared down the camera with a sultry gaze while the golden sun poured over their flawless figures. Directly behind them was a palm tree that just barely peaked out over their heads, giving the shots a tropical vibe.

Of course, a day by the pool called for the perfect swimwear, and both Olivia and Isabelle’s did not disappoint. The sisters looked smoking hot in a set of skimpy black bikinis from the Aussie-based brand Alt Swim that left very little to the imagination.

Olivia slayed in her sexy two-piece that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a one-shouldered, wrap-style top that showcased her toned arms. A small, triangle-shaped cutout fell right in the middle of the number, teasing a hint of cleavage to her audience.

She also rocked the matching bikini bottoms, which did way more showing than covering up. The number featured a daringly high-cut design, as well as the same cut-out detail to give a glimpse of her flat midsection. Its belted waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her slender frame.

Meanwhile, Isabelle was putting on quite a show herself in a cheeky black bikini that was equally-as risque. Her top appeared to be of a halter neck style, and boasted wide arm holes that flashed a bit of sideboob. Upping the ante of her look was the set’s thong-style bottoms, which left her pert derriere exposed almost in its entirety.

Fans went absolutely wild for Olivia and Isabelle’s bikini-clad Instagram update. It has earned over 22,000 likes within just three hours of going live to the platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping displays.

“Stunning girls,” one person wrote.

Another said that the ladies were “just perfection.”

“You just made me the happiest person alive for the next 24 hours,” commented a third.

Both Mathers sisters often tantalize their horde of Instagram followers with sizzling bikini snaps. Just yesterday, Olivia wowed her fans by showing off her figure in a leopard-print bikini. Isabelle recently brought the heat to her page as well in a striped two-piece and white sarong.