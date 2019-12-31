‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Tells Instagram Fans She’s ‘Smiling Again’ Amid Stassi Schroeder Feud

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder have been on the outs since this past summer.

Kristen Doute recently shared a telling post on her Instagram Stories.

Amid her tense feud with Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder, which began several months ago, Doute took to her Stories page, where she posted a quote about “smiling again.”

“This chapter of my life is called, ‘Smiling Again,'” her message read.

Doute has been celebrating the holidays away from Los Angeles and away from the ongoing drama she’s been facing not only with Schroeder, but also with her other best friend, Katie Maloney. As fans may have heard, the women suffered a falling out with one another over the summer, sometime around when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot.

While it is unclear what exactly led up to Doute’s drama with Schroeder and Maloney, the potential end of their friendship occurred during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and will likely play a major role in the storyline of the new episodes.

Since Vanderpump Rules began airing in 2013, Doute has had a number of ups and downs with Schroeder, especially after she admitted to sleeping with Schroeder’s former boyfriend, Taylor, years ago. However, up until now, the two women have always been able to make their way back to one another.

When Vanderpump Rules Season 8 begins airing next week, fans will begin seeing the moments that led up to Doute’s estrangement from Schroeder and Maloney.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently opened up about her falling out with Doute and said that when it came to what prompted their strained relationship, it wasn’t just one thing that led her to distance herself from Doute. Instead, their current break from their friendship was “a long time coming.”

“I wish I could tell you but I would be fired,” Schroeder told MGM Northfield Park’s Q104 when asked about the exact reason for her ongoing feud with her co-star.

“I will say it wasn’t just one thing that brought us to this moment. It was a series of things and it was a long time coming. It’s sad and I don’t know if it will last forever but for right now, it’s what I feel I need to do,” she continued.

In addition to facing plenty of drama with Doute during Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Schroeder will also been seen getting engaged to her boyfriend of a year and a half, Beau Clark, who was added to the show’s new episodes in a full-time role earlier this year.