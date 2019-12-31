Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Stuns In Plunging Red Swimsuit While On A Boat

Devon Windsor gave her fans something to talk about during the last days of 2019 when she shared a smoking hot new photo to her Instagram page that proved hard to ignore.

The sizzling snap was shared on Monday and was an instant hit with the babe’s 1.8 million followers. The Victoria’s Secret model appeared to be outside on a boat when the moment was captured. She stood close to the camera, staring it down with a sultry gaze as she tousled her blond tresses. A view of more boats, the calm, dark water, and the near-cloudless blue sky provided a gorgeous background.

Devon herself, however, truly captivated her audience by showing off her incredible figure in yet another piece from her own swimwear line that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the model certainly seemed to do her brand justice as well.

The blond bombshell slayed in the eye-popping Devon Windsor Swim one-piece, which appeared to be from the most recent Resort 2020 Collection that dropped earlier this month. The piece was made of an intricate, embroidered material, and boasted a deep red color that alone was enough to turn heads — though Devon’s skin-baring display likely already did the job.

The collared swimsuit featured a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Two dainty pendant necklaces fell down Devon’s decolletage as well, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

Meanwhile, the number’s cheeky cut exposed a teasing glimpse of the model’s toned thighs, while its curve-hugging fabric defined her peachy derriere in all the right ways. It also had a thick red belt with a silver clasp that wrapped tight around the stunner’s trim waist, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Devon added a bit more bling with a stack of delicate tennis bracelets from Lusha Roy Jewelry, as well as a set of stud earrings. Her platinum tresses fell wildly around her face as the moment was captured, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Devon’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. The upload has racked up more than 9,000 likes within its first 20 hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Very chic! Happy 2020,” one fan wrote.

Another said that Devon was “so beautiful.”

Others used emoji to express their love for the steamy shot, with many opting for the flame and red heart emoticons.

Devon has spent the last month of the year tantalizing her Instagram followers with a slew of sizzling swimwear looks. Another recent addition to her page came in video form and saw her emerging from a pool in a minuscule strapless bikini. Fans went wild for the short clip, which they have viewed over 64,000 times and given nearly 9,000 likes.