Kim Kardashian Reveals Love For ‘Shark Tank’ Products & Fans Clap Back On Twitter

Kim Kardashian revealed her love for a product featured on the ABC series Shark Tank on Twitter, asking her followers if anyone had tried the ones specifically formulated for cleaning. She likely did not expect the response she received from users who clapped back at her social media query.

It appears that Kim was watching the television show and asked her Twitter followers about their opinions of some of the products. She said they seemed “amazing” and what “we need for our planet.” Kim then said she wanted to know if they really worked, alluding to the fact that sometimes, there are products do not deliver as promised.

Kim then posted a tweet of the one product it appears she ordered, still asking others opinions of it on the social media sharing site.

Fans, in turn, responded negatively to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s post.

“I’m not rich so I have literally never once in my life ordered a product I saw on Shark Tank,” responded one of Kim’s Twitter followers.

“How about you order it and send it to me. I’ll test it out for free lol,” said a second user of the social media site in response to Kim’s question.

“Your maid must be excited to use these products,” quipped a third follower of the reality star and entrepreneur.

The product Kim ordered was the Blueland eco-friendly, re-usable cleaning product.

Who else watches the show Shark Tank and orders the product online? I just saw these good cleaning products and I hope they work! They seem amazing and exactly what we need for our planet! Gonna send you a link to see if anyone has tried them. I want to know if they really work. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 30, 2019

The company that produces the product thanked Kim for her excitement regarding their product and took to Twitter to post a response to the eco-friendly reality star.

Look who found us and is trying us out! ???????????? https://t.co/j4E4uuxdfx — Blueland (@liveblueland) December 30, 2019

In response to Kim’s query, the show posted her comment to its official Instagram page, where none other than series star Robert Herjavec responded to her comment with his own statement. He remarked that the products do indeed work and that he had samples in his basement. He then called Kim his “neighbor” and told her she could come over and get some products to try out.

Robert’s co-stars on the long-running business pitch series include Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John.

Loading...

Kim is attempting to make her household as eco-friendly as possible. She is raising her children to be conscious about the planet and how everyone can do their own small part in keeping it clean.

She loves the planet so much and everywhere she goes she picks up trash ♻️ https://t.co/6Ty1OZtY5y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2019

She noted on Twitter in September of 2019 that daughter North is already working hard to try and clean up her own neighborhood. She posted a video of her oldest daughter picking up garbage by the water near the California home Kim shares with husband Kanye West and children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.