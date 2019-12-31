Brunette Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Lace Lingerie

Model Tarsha Whitmore heated up Instagram on Tuesday when she shared a photo that showed her looking fabulous in a set of lacy lingerie.

In the update, the beauty was standing inside a doorway. The picture captured her from the knees up, putting most of her body on full display. She placed both elbows against the door frame and held one hand on the frame above her head while holding her other hand close to her face. She stood with one leg in front of the other as she tilted her head slightly and gave the camera a sultry look.

Tarsha’s lingerie was a dark teal color. The bra was mostly lace with a low cut that gave her followers a good look at her cleavage. The bottom of the bra featured a lace panel that drew the eye to her flat abs. The high-rise panties had high-cut legs, which featured lace sections on the sides, calling attention to the curve of her hips. The sexy ensemble showed off her slender waistline as well as her toned thighs. It also gave her followers a chance to see her smooth, bronze skin.

Tarsha’s hair was parted in the middle, and it fell down in loose curls over her shoulders. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she sported a pink gloss on her full lips.

She kept the caption simple by only mentioning that the lingerie came from Gooseberry Intimates. She also added an angel emoji.

Her followers were impressed, with many leaving behind fire emoji. Others found more to say about how she looked in the lacy get-up.

“Wow what a look and this outfit is surreal,” one commenter said.

“So gorgeous…loving this set,” wrote a second admirer.

“Beautiful and sexy,” commented a third follower.

“This colour on you tho you’re so incredible,” said a fourth fan.

Tarsha looks fantastic in just about any color. She seems to enjoy modeling a wide range of outfits, and luckily for her fans, she likes to update her Instagram account almost every day. One of her more popular posts in recent days was one in which she showcased her fit physique in several clubbing dresses.

When the brunette bombshell isn’t in a dress, her fans are likely to see her flaunting her curves in bikinis or lingerie. Whatever she decides to wear, her fans can always count on her looking smoking hot.