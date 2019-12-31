‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Takes Aim At Liam’s Other Family With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will unbury the hatchet and aim it directly at Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) other family. The blonde will suddenly take issue with Liam spending time with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington), per She Knows Soaps.

It seems as if Hope is done playing happy families. In fact, longtime fans of the CBS soap opera know that it was only a matter of time before this old rivalry flared up again. After they found Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), there was a time when things were strained between Steffy and Hope. But they pushed through because they wanted their daughters to be raised as sisters. But now it seems as if Hope has changed her mind again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope has had enough of sharing her man with Steffy. She doesn’t like the fact that Liam also has to spend time with Kelly. Apparently, Hope will become frustrated, and perhaps even jealous, that Liam has to continually divvy his time between the cabin and the cliff house. In fact, Hope feels that she deserves a man who’s only committed to her.

While you’re spending time with your family during the holiday, spend time with ours too! Don’t miss an encore presentation of a #BoldandBeautiful Christmas today! pic.twitter.com/Tq0Jrqe0hH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2019

B&B fans will be quick to point out that Steffy was married to Liam and pregnant with his child when Hope came into the picture. Hope forgets that Beth only came afterward and that she went into the relationship knowing that Liam had another child.

But this is not the first time that Hope claims to be the priority family. When she was pregnant with Beth, she and Brooke Logan (Annika Noelle) made it clear that Liam would need to choose her over Steffy and Kelly. It was only after they thought that Beth had died that Hope changed her tune and encouraged Liam to spend more time at the cliff house.

Just a Liam and Beth appreciation post to get you through the week ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/1Tv0up3ywW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 10, 2019

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for 2020 seem to suggest that Hope and Steffy will be pitted against each other once more. Since Liam will propose during the week of January 6, it will be interesting to see if Hope and Liam become engaged or if the drama will ensue if she refuses his ring.

Hope has tried to go head-to-head with Steffy before. But over the last year, Steffy has made it clear that she’s not fighting over a man. While Hope has been insecure about Liam’s true feelings, Steffy handed Liam back to Hope, after making love to him, with her blessing and good wishes.