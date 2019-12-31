‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, December 30: Thomas Hesitates Before Making Love To Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, December 30 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who was unsure about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) feelings. She thought that she might just be a distraction from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Thomas did not know how he was going to prove to Zoe that he was interested in her. However, he told the model that he could see the future in her eyes.

Zoe and Thomas decided to walk around the Forrester estate, per She Knows Soaps. But Thomas then changed his mind after they shared a kiss. He said, “I want you, Zoe.” He took Zoe upstairs where they kissed passionately before their clothes came off. Suddenly, Thomas hesitated. Zoe asked him if something was the matter but Thomas denied that anything was wrong. Thomas then made love to Zoe on the CBS soap opera.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) visited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in the main office. She told Steffy that she spoke to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about their plan concerning Thomas and Zoe. Although Brooke was hopeful that Zoe could provide information about whether Thomas had changed, she remained skeptical. Brooke was also concerned that Zoe could fall in love with Thomas and then she would not be able to see Thomas for who he really is.

Brooke and Steffy also talked about forgiveness. Brooke couldn’t get over what Thomas had done. Steffy admitted that she would also have a hard time forgiving him if he had put Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) through the same thing. Brooke also blamed Thomas for her impending divorce but could not give in to Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) terms of forgiving Thomas for what he put Hope, Liam, and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) through. She said that even if Thomas proposed to Zoe, she still wouldn’t trust him.

At the cabin, Liam came home from work. He found Hope and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) playing. He was puzzled by Douglas’ presence but Hope explained to him that the little boy would be spending the night. She also let Liam know that Douglas was a big help with Beth because he was teaching her many things.

Afterward, Hope told Liam that Thomas and Zoe were on a date and that the designer had big plans for the evening. Hope told Liam that she thought that Thomas was finally moving on. She was relieved that their ordeal with him seemed to finally be over. Liam hoped that the night would bring a new change for all of them.