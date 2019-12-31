Kris Jenner Walks Hand In Hand With Corey Gamble During St. Bart’s Vacation

Kris Jenner was a vision in white lace while enjoying a getaway in St. Bart's.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was spotted out and about on December 30 with her boyfriend Corey Gamble during a lavish vacation to the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The pair walked hand in hand, with Jenner showing off an elaborate white dress with matching white heels, according to the Hollywood Life.

Jenner may be 64-years-old but she hasn’t stopped showing off her figure or her fashion sense in the slightest. This particular dress showed off the business woman’s incredible physique, hugging her around her waist. She paired the look with dangling earrings, a stack of diamond bracelets, and a crocodile-print purse.

Meanwhile, Gamble, who is 39-years-old, was dressed for the warm St. Bart’s weather with a simple long-sleeved button-down shirt and a pair of shorts. It appeared the two were headed off to dinner.

It appears Gamble and Jenner have been enjoying this luxurious vacation, which comes after the chaos and stress of the holidays. On Sunday, Jenner and Gamble were seen with a group of friends boarding a boat to go shopping. Despite the rain, Jenner still looked chic with a black hoodie, oversized sunglasses, and camouflage-print leggings.

Gamble and Jenner started dating back in 2014 after Jenner divorced Caitlyn Jenner following 22 years of marriage. There has been a lot of highs and lows in their relationship, some of which have been discussed on the family reality television show, Keeping up with the Kardashians. The show has documented Gamble’s challenges getting along with some of Jenner’s children. Despite the occasional rumor that the pair’s relationship may be on the rocks, it appears they are still going strong, at least for now.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner shared a touching Instagram tribute to Gamble for his 39th birthday back in November.

“Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you.”

Her post included a series of photos depicting fun moments the pair have shared together. It quickly gained over 1 million likes and many supportive comments.

“Happy birthday to the man who makes your heart so happy,” one follower wrote.

“I love to see you so happy, you deserve it,” another person added.