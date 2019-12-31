Cosplay Model Liz Katz Teases Cleavage In Curve-Hugging ‘Donkey Kong’ Mini Dress

Professional cosplay model Liz Katz kicked off the week on Instagram with a new post that saw her flaunt her curves in a tight mini dress, one with a design that honored one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time.

In the photo uploaded on Monday morning, Liz appeared to be posing in her bathroom while modeling the dark brown dress and revealing a fair bit of cleavage. The outfit’s design depicted an average Donkey Kong level, complete with platforms, ladders, and the iconic titular character on the upper left corner. Apart from the obvious video game reference in front, the mini dress was tight enough to highlight the cosplayer’s dangerous curves, not to mention short enough for her to partly show off her thighs.

As for the rest of Liz’s attire, the model wore a darker brown cardigan on top of the dress, as well as stockings with brown and beige stripes that reached up to her thighs. She kept her accessories minimal, only wearing a black choker around her neck for the shoot.

In the caption, Liz likewise chose to keep things simple, dropping a popular rhyming expression based on the Donkey Kong games. As evidenced by the 60,000-plus likes and nearly 750 comments that have been posted so far, many of the 31-year-old cosplayer’s followers agreed with her sentiments, as they openly complimented the social media sensation and her latest video game tribute.

“What an AWESOME dress!!!” gushed one social media user, adding a plethora of emoji that included clapping hands, rolling on the floor laughing, fire, and pink hearts.

“OK I’m sorry but I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to look this good,” a second follower remarked.

“Where did you get that rad dress?!” a third fan asked.

“Retro gaming never looked so good,” observed a fourth admirer.

Liz’s latest post came just a few days after her last Instagram update, which also saw her posing in the comfort of her own home and dropping a retro reference for her pop culture-savvy fans. In this image, the cosplay model rocked a skimpy black top and a gray pair of leggings, showcasing her ample cleavage through the top and pulling down her bottoms to draw further attention to her shapely hips. The latter may have been the main inspiration for her caption, where she quoted the chorus of one of 1980s rockers Huey Lewis and the News’ biggest hits, “Hip to Be Square.”