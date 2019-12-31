‘Miss Iron Bum’ Bakhar Nabieva Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs And Thighs In Holiday-Themed Snap

It may have come a few days after Christmas, but fitness model Bakhar Nabieva’s latest Instagram post somehow spread some holiday cheer to her 2.8 million followers on Monday, while also allowing her to flaunt her impressive physique.

In the new photo, Bakhar struck a pose in what appeared to be a studio setting, wearing a cropped black sweater that hugged her curves and showed off her rock-hard, toned midsection. She paired the top with bikini bottoms in the same color, as her knee-high, nude-colored socks further drew attention to her muscular thighs. The model, who is often referred to by the moniker “Miss Iron Bum,” completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, topping things off with a Santa hat to remind her fans of the holiday season. She wore her black hair down for the shoot, allowing her long tresses to touch the upper part of her thighs.

Unlike many of her recent updates, Bakhar’s caption did not include any endorsements, may it be for the nutritional products she often promotes or the outfit she was wearing. She did, however, include a playful line that suggested she isn’t someone to be taken lightly.

In the nine hours since the photo was posted, the image has gotten close to 80,000 likes from Bakhar’s loyal followers on Instagram. More than 700 people also took to the comments section to express their admiration or offer their best holiday wishes for the Azerbaijani model.

“You crazy beast mad love for you,” said one user, trailing their comment with heart-eyes, fire, and black heart emoji.

“I believe you,” a second follower chimed in, seemingly referencing Bakhar’s caption and one of her past workout videos. “I seen one of your videos of you kicking a pad, and it looked brutal. The guy holding it looked as if he wanted you to stop.”

Meanwhile, a third admirer appeared to take notice of the model’s Santa hat while commenting on her post.

Loading...

“I wonder if she’s on the naughty or nice list. Which ever it is that’s the one I want on”

“Those legs could kill me. And i wouldnt mind haha joke!!” a fourth Instagram user quipped.

Although Bakhar often posts photos that prove why she deserves the “Miss Iron Bum” nickname, the new upload is one of many that focus on her other impressive assets as a fitness model. She also appeared to be wearing a similar — if not the same — outfit in a recent post of this kind, where she posed on her knees in such a way that highlighted her sculpted thighs, legs, and hips.