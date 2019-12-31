Target Rings In The New Year With These Must-See Deals

The popular retailer is offering up amazing discounts on clothes, games, decorations, cookware, and more.

Target is a popular shopping destination for many folks in need of everything from clothes to groceries. Like other major retailers, Target offers amazing deals and discounts during the holiday season. Whether it’s Black Friday, Christmas, or New Year’s, you can anticipate jaw-dropping deals from Target.

This year is no different. The retail chain is currently running a massive clearance sale. Here are some of the top deals.

iRobot Roomba 675

Save $100 on an iRobot Roomba at Target right now. The list price of this particular model is usually $299, but you can get 33 percent off with Target’s New Year’s deal. The Roomba 675 is Wi-Fi connected and allows you to control your Roomba from anywhere with the iRobot app.

You can schedule your Roomba on a specific schedule to take care of your carpets and floors, even when you’re not around.

Intimates

Target is offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off on women’s bras. Brands included in this deal include Auden, Colsey, Jockey Generation, Bali, Hanes, Playtex, and more. They come in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. This sale includes bras for plus-size women as well.

LG 55” Class 4K UHD Smart TV

If you need a brand-new Smart TV, Target is selling the LG 55″ for $799.99. Typically, this specific model sells for almost $1,000. It is built with a Nano Cell display, ensuring a better quality picture than several other models currently on the market.

You can also integrate your Google Assistant or Alexa to allow for voice control capabilities. If you purchase this TV online, it also comes with a Disney+ subscription.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer

Save $60 on a classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer, currently being sold for $199.99. This particular model comes in two colors: silver or white. It includes a stainless steel 4.5-quart mixing bowl. It also comes with several mixing accessories such as flat beaters, a whisk, and a dough hook.

If you need a larger mixing bowl, a 5-quart is also on sale for $229.99, marked down from its original $449.99 asking price. The deal for the 5-quart mixer ends Wednesday. You’ll need to act fast if you want to purchase it before the sale ends.

Television Seasons

Fans of the fantasy series Game of Thrones should act now if they wish to own the series on DVD or Blu-ray. Target is selling the first seven seasons of the series on both Blu-ray and DVD for significantly discounted prices. Even the eighth and final season is marked down. Most of the seasons are currently priced at $24.99, which is a significant decrease from their usual cost.

Additional discounted seasons include The Big Bang Theory, The Orville, The Handmaid’s Tale, Chernobyl, and Doom Patrol.