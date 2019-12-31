Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Black Yoga Pants

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap of her ample assets. Anna took the sexy selfie in a mirror, and a neutral space was visible in the background, with a glass tabletop, white door, and brown chair.

Though her living space was neutral, she opted to add a pop of color in her ensemble. The blond bombshell rocked a tight long-sleeved pink shirt that looked stunning with her long blond locks. The shirt ended at her slim waist, and she paired it with high-waisted black yoga pants that were so tight, they appeared to be painted on. Anna posed with her back turned to the camera, glancing over her shoulder so that her pert derriere was on full display.

Though she was heading to the gym, according to the caption of the post, she didn’t have her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Instead, her hair was parted in the middle and had braided details incorporated. The long locks cascaded down her back in soft curls. Her makeup was neutral, with a nude lip, flawless skin, and smoky eyes. She had her nails painted in a bright white hue, and they popped against the marble shade of her phone case.

Anna filled her followers in on the fact that her latest workout just might be her last one of the year. The blond bombshell frequently brings her followers along with her to the gym, where she works on sculpting her incredible physique.

Her fans loved the sizzling shot, and the post received more than 65,300 likes within just two hours. Many followers filled the comments section with praise for the stunner from Sweden.

One fan couldn’t get enough of Anna’s curves and commented, “Good god girl you are blessed” followed by flame emoji.

“My goal is to wife u and move to Europe,” another fan added.

Though Anna wears her blond locks down often, the particular style was a bit different, and one follower noticed. The fan commented, “looking so much different with this hairstyle.”

Another fan showered her with compliments and said “Divine Eyes lovely smile beautiful goddess greek in paradise.”

Though Anna often flaunts her cleavage in revealing tops, she also loves to show off her gravity-defying derriere. The blond bombshell frequently shares snaps that are taken from behind in which she flaunts her assets in tight yoga pants or leather pants that cling to every inch of her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of black leather pants that looked incredible on her curvaceous lower body.