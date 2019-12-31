Al Roker Enjoys A Mani-Pedi With His 17-Year-Old Son, Nick Roker

Al Roker enjoyed some bonding time with his son.

Al Roker of the Today Show enjoyed some quality time with his 17-year-old son, Nick Roker, this past weekend at a somewhat unexpected place. The pair sat down to relax and enjoy father-son mani-pedis at a New York City nail salon, where they enjoyed the pampering session, as well as the bonding time together, according to Today. Roker shared a photo of their outing on his Instagram page.

In the post, Roker and his son can be seen sitting side-by-side for their manicure and pedicure, grinning broadly. They both flashed thumbs-up signs, clearly enjoying treating themselves in the midst of the busy holiday season.

“My #boyssaturday with @nickroker155 continues with #manipedi #realmengetmanipedis,” he wrote.

Fans loved the sweet photo, with many Instagram users praising the beloved meteorologist for showing that you don’t have to be a female to enjoy a good manicure and pedicure.

“My husband came with me and our three daughter’s yesterday morning for our Pedi’s! Thanks for posting yours, especially with your son,” one person wrote.

Roker’s friend and former NBC colleague Katie Couric also took the time to comment on Roker’s hashtag about real men getting mani-pedis, writing, “Yes they do!!!” with a string of smiley face emoji.

Roker is known as a family man, who has two children with his wife of 24 years, Deborah Roberts. In addition to his son Nick, he has a daughter named Leila Roker, who is 21-years-old. He often talks about the bonding activities he has with his family and the special traditions they have together.

Loading...

The mani-pedi session isn’t the only special tradition Roker has with his son. Each year, the pair goes out and brave the winter elements together to find the perfect Christmas tree. An artificial tree simply won’t do for these two, who search far and wide for the right one, which they then cut down themselves and bring home. This is something they’ve been doing for years and a tradition that Roker always looks forward to, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

This year, Chanticleer Tree Farm in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was the location where Al and Nick found their family Christmas tree. The television star documented their journey to find the tree on social media and later showed the decoration process.

In one Instagram video, Roker stood high on a ladder to put the finishing touch — a beautiful angel.

“We’ve had this beautiful #angel on our #christmastree for at least 15 years. I love her. And she obviously protects dopes on too high ladders,” he wrote.