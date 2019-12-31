Erika Jayne Teases ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Says New Episodes Will Be ‘Emotional’ And Filled With Conflict

Erika Jayne is opening up about what fans can expect.

Erika Jayne wants viewers to know that they are in for one heck of a 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an ET Canada interview on December 30, Erika refuted claims of a boring new season by speaking of the upcoming drama between her and her co-stars while confirming that she and her co-stars had anything but a “smooth” season.

“Everyone expected us to have a smooth season and we have anything but that,” she revealed. “It’s emotional, it’s beautiful, we go to Rome and have a lot of fun.”

The cast also has plenty of “conflict” and some “hard knocks along the way,” Erika continued.

According to Erika, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its sixth season as a friend of Yolanda Hadid, who is no longer on the show, there are plenty of surprises in store for the audience on Season 10 because women “are very interesting creatures in terms of behavior and surviving.”

Erika also hinted that one particular cast member, who she did not name, turned out to be a lot different than she thought they were during the ninth season of the show.

“Sometimes you think you know someone and you don’t. I’ll leave it right there!” she teased.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika spoke of the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an interview with Page Six while attending the BravoCon fan event in New York City, where she’s been preparing for her upcoming role as Roxie Hart in Chicago. At the time, she said there was a lot going on between her and her co-stars before promising that it is all “great stuff.”

Erika then said that she wasn’t worried about the pressure that comes with being a reality star because “pressure makes diamonds.”

Because Lisa Vanderpump left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after Season 9, some fans have worried that the series won’t be the same, and that it will lack drama. However, as a number of the series’ stars, including Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna, appear to be at odds on social media, it seems fairly clear that the new episodes will not be lackluster at all. That said, when it comes to Season 10, fans will have to wait and see what the series has in store until it returns to Bravo next year.