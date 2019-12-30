Bernie Sanders Gets Clean Bill Of Health From Three Doctors: ‘Fit And Ready To Serve’

Sen. Sanders would be the oldest person elected to the presidency if he wins in November.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — one of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — proudly released a number of letters on Monday proving to his supporters that he’s perfectly healthy and able to carry out a presidential term, despite suffering a heart attack that took him off the campaign trail earlier this year.

According to The Hill, Dr. Brian Monahan, a long-time physician for the 78-year-old senator and respected Congressional doctor, praised Sanders’ health and ability to keep up with the rigorous demands of a presidential campaign.

“You are in good health currently and you have been engaging vigorously in the rigors of your campaign, travel and other scheduled activities without any limitation,” Monahan wrote.

Sanders, who is currently battling Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for prime positioning in state and national polls, was forced to take a step back from the campaign in October after experiencing a cardiac event.

But the heart attack didn’t set him back by much, as he appeared at a “Bernie’s Back” rally a mere two weeks after being hospitalized, even grabbing an endorsement by up-and-coming fellow progressive politician Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders was fully checked out by Monahan on December 19 at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMC), where the senator was subjected to a treadmill exercise to monitor his heart’s condition post-heart-attack.

Fortunately for Sanders, the results were positive, with Monahan indicating that his heart was pumping as expected and found no “symptoms limiting your exercise performance.” Even better, the 2020 candidate apparently outperformed men in his age group by an impressive number, according to cardiac physician Dr. Philip Ades, who was present during Sanders’ testing at UVMC.

“Mr. Sanders was able to exercise to a level that is approximately 50% higher than other men his age with a similar diagnosis,” Ades wrote.

“Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress,” Ades added.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Sanders was reportedly able to also stop taking blood thinners and some of the other heart-related medications he was prescribed soon after his cardiac event in October.

The senator’s personal cardiologist, Dr. Martin M. LeWinter, added that Sanders was mentally fit and ready to campaign and, if elected, serve as president. Should he win the Democratic nomination and win the White House, Sanders would be the oldest president elected to office in U.S. history.

According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Sanders currently sits in second place with 18.9 percent of support, nationally.