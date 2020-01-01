Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Gets Reflective On Instagram: ‘It’s Not Who You Are That Holds You Back’

Julianne Hough‘s husband, ice hockey player Brooks Laich, took a moment to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new decade in a thoughtful post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. Alongside a photo of the 36-year-old Canadian from behind, Brooks revealed that he’s working on himself.

The photo, which had a dark and dreamy filter over it, showed Brooks wearing only a pair of black swim trunks as he sat on a bench or railing of some sort. His muscular back and arms were fully on display as he rested his hands at his sides. Brooks looked out at the stunning blue ocean ahead of him, which was filled with a few ocean liners.

In the caption, Brooks opened with a quote: “It’s not who you are that holds you back, it’s who you think you are not.”

Brooks continued on to say that, as the new decade approaches, he is thinking a lot about the kind of man he wants to be and what he wants to do in life.

“It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity – and a chance to step into an improved version of you,” he said.

“You must believe you are, before you can become. Once the belief is set, the path reveals itself.”

He concluded his reflection by sending love to anyone else who may be working to improve themselves in 2020 and beyond. The NHL star wished his fans the best and assured them that he is rooting for them.

The post garnered more than 6,400 likes and just over 70 comments. Many of Brooks’ fans shared their own words of encouragement for the star and wished him a happy new year.

“Your wisdom is beyond words, Brooks,” one fan said.

“Happy new year on a continuous journey!! Love to you both!” another user added.

“Wishing you all the best for the new year,” a third follower wrote.

In addition to his reflective Instagram post, Brooks shared a few of his goals via a graphic on his Instagram stories, per E! News. He filled in a 2020 template with his own answers, stating that he wants to travel to Croatia and Turkey, be present in his relationships, and learn more about his own sexuality and intimacy, among other things.

As fans know, Brooks’ wife opened up about her own sexuality earlier this year. Back in August, Julianne came out as bisexual and revealed that Brooks was surprised but supportive. He later shared that he was proud of Julianne for her decision to come out. As Brooks explores his own sexuality, there’s no doubt that Julianne will offer the same support.