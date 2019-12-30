Kelly Ripa Looks Stunning On The Slopes With Husband Mark Consuelos And Her Oldest Son Michael Consuelos

Actress and television show host Kelly Ripa recently surprised her eager Instagram followers with a snap taken on the ski slopes with two of the men in her life — her husband Mark Consuelos and her oldest son Michael Consuelos. The Ripa-Consuelos family has made skiing an annual Christmas tradition, as Kelly has revealed in a previous Instagram update. This year, she is keeping her fans in the loop by sharing some frosty snaps.

The trio posed in front of a scenic view that included a snow-covered mountain and snow-dusted trees. Kelly looked petite and adorable on the far left, wearing a puffy white ski jacket, a mint green helmet, and ski goggles. Just a hint of her blond locks were visible, peeking out the back of her helmet.

Mark stood in the middle and rocked a chic all-black look. He wore a black ski jacket with pockets on the chest, black ski goggles, and a black helmet. Their oldest son, Michael, was on the right, and looked bright in a red jacket and ski goggles with a reddish-yellow tinge. Mark had his arms around both his wife and his son. Though the two men had huge smiles on their faces, Kelly’s expression was hidden under her cold-weather gear.

In the caption of the post, Kelly confessed to her fans that Mark and Michael “dragged” her up to where the shot was taken. The family looked happy in the snap, although their two younger children — Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos — were missing from the photo.

Kelly’s fans loved the sweet family picture. The post received over 7,700 likes in just 27 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo.

“We love Colorado too! We wouldn’t live anywhere else,” one follower commented, who lived in the chilly state where the family vacationed.

“I can’t even see you in there Kelly,” a second fan wrote, seemingly loving the way Kelly was bundled up in her winter gear. They added a string of crying-laughing emoji to their comment.

“So jealous, awesome shot!! Hope the snow was great,” added a third social media user.

“I bet you’re glad they did! It looks beautiful,” wrote a fourth follower, referencing Kelly’s caption.

While Kelly was featured in her latest Instagram update, just a few days ago, she shared another update of a different trio — her three children. As The Inquisitr reported, Kelly was apparently feeling nostalgic and opted to share a throwback snap to when Michael, Lola, and Joaquin were younger, bundled up in their winter gear and sitting on a bench on a snowy porch.