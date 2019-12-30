Denise Richards Reportedly Understands Lisa Vanderpump’s Decision To Quit ‘RHOBH’ After Feud With Lisa Rinna

Denise Richards is reportedly experiencing issues much like Lisa Vanderpump experienced during Season 9.

Denise Richards reportedly had a rough 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and now understands why Lisa Vanderpump left her role on the show earlier this year after filming a dramatic ninth season in 2018.

According to a report shared by Hollywood Life days ago, Richards is extremely upset about her current feud with Lisa Rinna, who called her out on Instagram just weeks ago after she allegedly refused to partake in filming the Season 10 finale episode at the home of Dorit Kemsley and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

“Denise still considers Lisa Rinna a close friend despite the fact that they got into a heated argument over all of this. She’s really sad about how this has all played out,” an insider explained.

While Richards chose to skip out on filming the reunion, she may have had good reason. As the source explained, her co-stars haven’t all been nice to her during production on Season 10 and when she sees what they’ve been saying when the season begins airing, she’s not going to be happy to hear it.

Looking back on the drama of the season, the insider said Richards realizes why Vanderpump has distanced herself from her co-stars after they suggested she had leaked a story about Kemsley allegedly abandoned her dog during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

When filming began on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 this past summer, Richards appeared to be on good terms with the majority of her co-stars and after actress Garcelle Beauvais was added to the show in August, Richards began spending time with her. Then, earlier this month, after rumors began swirling which suggested Richards was putting the show on the back burner as she focused on her acting career, she was called out on Instagram by Rinna.

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?! You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?” Rinna asked in the comments section of one of Richards’ posts.

Following Rinna’s post, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Camille Grammer got in on the drama by suggesting Rinna should have never called Richards out on social media before reaching out to her privately.

“I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille,” Rinna clapped back.