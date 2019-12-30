Jonas Brothers & Marshmello To Perform Poolside At Miami Beach For New Year’s Eve 2020

As the final days of 2019 approach, people are excitedly organizing their New Year’s Eve activities. Not only will this New Year’s Eve be a chance to countdown until 2020 arrives — and all those jokes regarding having 20/20 vision — it will also give people the chance of welcoming in a new decade. For those who are near Miami Beach, Florida, there is the chance to watch the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform live to welcome the new decade, according to 7 News Miami.

Fans will get the opportunity to see the Jonas Brothers perform poolside at the Fontainebleau on the beach. Marshmello will then perform later at the LIV nightclub as he helps to ring in the new year.

According to hotel staff, it has taken months of planning in order to get the Jonas Brothers to perform there on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a total team effort,” said Josh Herman, who is the resort’s vice president of marketing.

“We have about 2,000 employees working around the clock to get ready. We’ll pop somewhere around 25,000 bottles of champagne New Year’s Eve, some really, really incredible fun at one of the best events in town.”

In addition to the massive planning effort, plenty of muscle has gone into the occasion as well with a multitude of man-hours required in order to “transform the resort’s iconic pool into a big stage and throw South Florida’s best New Year’s bash.”

For those who want to welcome in the new year alongside the Jonas Brothers, tickets are still available and further details can be found on Fontainebleau‘s website. While premium admission and reserved tables are still available for purchase, the VIP Family Experience Area tickets have already sold out. However, tickets for the general Family Experience Area are still available. This package offers those who are underage the chance to watch the performance. It also includes a buffet dinner.

For those wanting to ring in the new year with Marshmello, tickets are also still available for his performance. Frontstage VIP tables are already sold out, but general admission and dance floor tables are able to be purchased. Skybox suites and tickets for Back Main Floor VIP tables are also available.

