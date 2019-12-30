‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Continues To Defy Her Age As She Twins With Daughter Avery

Ramona Singer is 63.

Ramona Singer appears to be aging backwards.

As she and her co-stars prepare for the upcoming 12th season premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona has been enjoying time with her daughter, Avery Singer, and recently, as Bravo’s Style & Living revealed to readers on December 29, Ramona and Avery dyed their hair similar shades of blonde.

“Blonde girls,” Ramona wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them she shared on Instagram, also adding the tag of their hairstylist, Julius Michael.

Ramona also discussed her and Avery’s new looks on her Instagram Stories as she shared clips and told her fans and followers that she believes blondes have “more fun.” Meanwhile, Avery posted a sweet photo of the two of them on her page as she sat on her mother’s lap and took a pic of the them looking gorgeous with their new blonder locks.

Throughout the holiday season, Ramona and Avery spent tons of time together and throughout their celebrations, they both shared photos and videos of one another on social media. In one photo, Ramona and Avery posed in front of a Christmas tree alongside several of their friends as they looked as if they were sisters, not mother and daughter.

While Ramona celebrated her 63rd birthday last month, she looks absolutely phenomenal and for many, it’s been hard to believe that she is actually in her 60s.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona recently filmed a new season of The Real Housewives of New York City with her co-stars and friends, including Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Leah McSweeney, and soon, fans will be getting their first look at the new episodes.

As fans of the series well know, the ladies began filming Season 12 in late August, around the time Bethenny Frankel announced she would not be returning to the show.

As for Ramona’s thoughts on Bethenny’s exit, Ramona seemed unconcerned.

“You know, it’s very interesting. When a cast member leaves, it just keeps going. We are a machine,” Ramona told Entertainment Tonight. “But I have to say, this year, I really feel that the show has gone to a deeper level where we as women, maybe because of where we are in our lives, we’ve bonded in such a different way this season than never before, never before in 12 years and I think fans are going to really relate.”