Gabrielle Union Looks Flawless In Makeup-Free Instagram Selfie

Actress Gabrielle Union stunned her 14.9 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a makeup-free face and looked absolutely flawless. The picture was taken while she was on vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

In the shot, Gabrielle shared a close-up look at her face. She added in the caption that the photo was taken before she had her morning cup of coffee. Lush palm trees and green grass were visible in the background, as the stunner walked through some gorgeous scenery in Maui. Gabrielle’s hair was done in braids, with a bead embellishment visible on one of them. She rocked a waffle-knit white robe that looked luxurious and comfortable.

Gabrielle’s skin looked stunning in the snap. Without foundation on, a hint of freckles appeared to be visible along her cheekbones. Her lips were plump and free of any kind of color beyond her natural lip shade, and her brown eyes looked deep and captivating.

The photo was closely cropped so that Gabrielle’s bare face was the focal point. Fans could see the shadow of her phone and her hand on her face, suggesting that she simply snapped the photo as a selfie. While the actress looks stunning all dolled up, she looked equally beautiful bare-faced and wandering Maui in her hotel attire.

Gabrielle’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning image. The post received over 202,900 likes within just 17 hours. Singer and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland even gave the photo a like.

Many of Gabrielle’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the makeup-free selfie and to praise Gabrielle’s beauty.

“Look at that Fresh, Freckled Face!! Just NATURALLY Beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“Insane that there’s a person this beautiful inside and out like you,” another follower commented, taking the opportunity to compliment both Gabrielle’s beauty and her personality.

“I swear you age backwards,” a third fan gushed, who couldn’t quite believe Gabrielle’s skin and overall appearance.

“PLEASE give us your skincare routine or esthetician’s name!!!” begged a fourth social media user, who seemed to absolutely love Gabrielle’s flawless skin in the photo.

Gabrielle has been keeping her fans updated while she’s spending time in sunny Maui by sharing plenty of Instagram updates. Though she rocked a robe for her latest photo, Gabrielle has been donning plenty of stunning swimwear that has accentuated her toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a short video in which she skipped down a stretch of green grass and palm trees in a white swimsuit, looking like a glowing goddess.