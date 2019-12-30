Sofia Vergara Stuns In White Bandeau Top & Tie Dye Skirt While Wishing Joe Manganiello A Happy Birthday

Sofia Vergara looked smoking hot on vacation in one of her most recent social media shares. As those who follow the Modern Family star on Instagram know, Vergara is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with her family and friends and she has been sharing a ton of photos from the trip with her fans. In one of the newest posts that were shared on her page, Vergara stunned in another red-hot ensemble for a special occasion.

In the caption of the gorgeous new series of photos, the actress wished her husband, Joe Manganiello, a happy birthday, sharing five new snapshots from the special event. In the first photo, the stunner was all smiles while she sat on her hubby’s lap. The stunner looked into the actor’s eyes in the snapshot and wore her long, brunette locks down and straight, also rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The brunette beauty put her killer figure on display while clad in a white bandeau top and a pink tie-dye maxi skirt that showed off a hint of her legs. Manganiello looked as happy as can be, staring straight into the camera with a big smile on his face. For his look, he rocked a red button-down shirt and a pair of jeans while sporting his signature scruff. The next few photos in the series showed the group celebrating his birthday and appearing to have a blast.

Since the new post went live on her page, they’ve earned Vergara a ton of attention from her followers, garnering over 281,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to wish Manganiello a happy birthday while countless others gushed over Vergara’s beauty. A few more chimed in to wish her a good vacation.

“Hottest couple ever,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Happy Birthday Joe I would like to wish you many more Birthdays to come & god bless you from down under Australia,” another chimed in, adding a birthday cake emoji.

“I would like to have that outfit you’re wearing. Very beautiful. Happy Birthday!” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara stunned in another incredibly sexy outfit on her trip, that time wearing a tiny black crop top and a maxi skirt. Like her most recent social media share, the previous update earned the beauty a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 300,000 likes, in addition to over 1,000 comments.